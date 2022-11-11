ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Up 193.1 %

SCOBW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,170. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

