Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $774.48

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 774.48 ($8.92) and traded as low as GBX 739 ($8.51). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 754 ($8.68), with a volume of 1,924,499 shares trading hands.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 775.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 795.05. The firm has a market cap of £11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.02%.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

