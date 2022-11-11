Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

Shares of FMC opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

