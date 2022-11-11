SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 808.9% in October

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 808.9% from the October 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SenesTech stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,180 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 4.75% of SenesTech worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of SNES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.05. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,170.87% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. Equities analysts predict that SenesTech will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

