SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 808.9% in October

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 808.9% from the October 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SenesTech stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,180 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 4.75% of SenesTech worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SenesTech Price Performance
Shares of SNES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.05. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.58.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SenesTech (SNES)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.