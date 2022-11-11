SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Up 50.2% in October

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the October 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of SBET traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 44,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. SharpLink Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

