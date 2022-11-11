Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Synectics Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.64. The stock has a market cap of £18.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3,510.00. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 85.10 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.61).
About Synectics
