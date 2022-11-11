Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Synectics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.64. The stock has a market cap of £18.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3,510.00. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 85.10 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.61).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

