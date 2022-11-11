Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Decreases By 60.0%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Catena Media Price Performance
Catena Media stock remained flat at $2.43 during midday trading on Friday. Catena Media has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.
About Catena Media
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catena Media (CTTMF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.