Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Decreases By 60.0%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Catena Media stock remained flat at $2.43 during midday trading on Friday. Catena Media has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino, sports betting, and financial trading platforms. It operates through three segments, Casino, Sports, and Financial Trading. The Casino segment provides insights and offers that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with selected platform operators.

