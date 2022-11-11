Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Decreases By 90.7%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the October 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 93,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CODYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($70.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €75.00 ($75.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($64.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Read More

