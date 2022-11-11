Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Grows By 112.5%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DENSO Stock Up 3.2 %

DNZOY traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. 18,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. DENSO has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

