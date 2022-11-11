Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Expands By 112.0%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the October 15th total of 68,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSCS shares. Benchmark began coverage on Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,260. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Featured Stories

