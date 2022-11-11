Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Drops By 89.5%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the October 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MTR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 10,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1818 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

