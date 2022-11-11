Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Grows By 75.0%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NCSM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. 1,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

