Short Interest in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Drops By 86.4%

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Parabellum Acquisition Price Performance

PRBM stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Parabellum Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Parabellum Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parabellum Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,849,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 26.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 965,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 773,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parabellum Acquisition

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parabellum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parabellum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.