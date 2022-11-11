Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Rises By 2,116.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 2,116.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.35 price target for the company.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 86,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.