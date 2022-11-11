Short Interest in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Drops By 50.0%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCL. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth $9,241,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth $7,883,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth $5,916,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth $4,930,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth $2,232,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of ROCL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,588. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

