Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Increases By 69.0%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 4,412,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $18.14.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $512,000.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
