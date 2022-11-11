Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Grows By 142.9%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

Stellar AfricaGold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,684. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Stellar AfricaGold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property comprising 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 231.4 hectares located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; and a 100% interest in the Priko and Zenoula permits covering an area of approximately 770 square kilometers located in Côte d'Ivoire.

