Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Grows By 142.9%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance
Stellar AfricaGold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,684. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Stellar AfricaGold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellar AfricaGold (STLXF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.