Short Interest in Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Drops By 98.9%

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Trading Down 13.4 %
TAYO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Taylor Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
About Taylor Consulting
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Consulting (TAYO)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.