Short Interest in Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Drops By 98.9%

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Trading Down 13.4 %

TAYO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Taylor Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

About Taylor Consulting

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

