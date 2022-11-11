Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Expands By 51.4%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TC Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. TC Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

