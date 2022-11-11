Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Increases By 146.4%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
WTFCM opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $28.48.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Articles
