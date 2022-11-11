Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Increases By 146.4%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

WTFCM opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

About Wintrust Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.