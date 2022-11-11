Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Drops By 36.8%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WCBR opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

