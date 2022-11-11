Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Increases By 1,300.0%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

