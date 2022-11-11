Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Silver One Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 108,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,629. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

