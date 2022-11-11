SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.75

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 9037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.47.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.82.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

