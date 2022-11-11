Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,335,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,335,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 954,175 shares of company stock worth $22,407,899. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

