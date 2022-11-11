Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the October 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance

SIXWF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 45,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,133. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

