Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the October 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance
SIXWF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 45,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,133. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.