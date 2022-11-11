SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,083 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

