SmileDirectClub’s (SDC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.93. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

