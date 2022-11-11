SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at ATB Capital

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNC. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.60.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$24.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.71. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In related news, Director William Young acquired 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

