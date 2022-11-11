Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.91

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.91 and traded as low as $20.66. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 65,544 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SKHHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
