Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.91

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.91 and traded as low as $20.66. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 65,544 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKHHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

About Sonic Healthcare

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.3913 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.