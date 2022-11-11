Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Southport Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 540,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.88% of Southport Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southport Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 on Thursday. 411,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,095. Southport Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

