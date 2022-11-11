Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 262.6% in October

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,000 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the October 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Spearmint Resources Price Performance
Shares of SPMTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,267. Spearmint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spearmint Resources (SPMTF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.