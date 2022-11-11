Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 262.6% in October

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,000 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the October 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Spearmint Resources Price Performance

Shares of SPMTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,267. Spearmint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

