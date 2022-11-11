Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of Springwater Special Situations stock remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Springwater Special Situations has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWSS. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 27.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 887,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 189,625 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter worth $347,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.