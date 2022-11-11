Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 63.9% in October

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the October 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%.
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.
