STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the October 15th total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.8 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

