Stephen Ritter Sells 1,419 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $16,020.51. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,168.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.63 million, a PE ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 695.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 42,863 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.8% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 159,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 116.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 138,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mitek Systems

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

