StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder James Lim Sells 436,000 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, James Lim sold 30,000 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $889,500.00.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP opened at $30.28 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,983,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

