Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Hold

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.