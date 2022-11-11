StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE AC opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $897.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.13. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $113,244. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

