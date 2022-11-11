StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Culp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.