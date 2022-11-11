StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.81.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
