StockNews.com Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBK. TheStreet cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

TBK opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,356,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 418,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,512,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,092,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

