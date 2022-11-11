StockNews.com Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $55.31.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
