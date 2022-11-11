StockNews.com Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.7% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Stories

