StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to “Hold”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,236. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 914.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

