StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.54. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 940,140 shares.
StoneMor Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.80.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneMor
About StoneMor
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
