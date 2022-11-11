Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of SHO opened at $10.70 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

