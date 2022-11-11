Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $240.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average of $216.05. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.