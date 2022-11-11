SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Up 76.2% in October

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.