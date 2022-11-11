SVB Leerink Increases AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $25.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
AlloVir Trading Up 13.8 %
Shares of ALVR stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.64.
Insider Activity at AlloVir
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in AlloVir by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 466,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AlloVir by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AlloVir by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Featured Articles
