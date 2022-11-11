SVB Leerink Increases AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $25.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $104,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,049,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,416,078 over the last ninety days. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in AlloVir by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 466,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AlloVir by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AlloVir by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

