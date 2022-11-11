Swiss National Bank Buys 24,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Walt Disney worth $745,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,618,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $907,988,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. 610,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,853,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $163.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

