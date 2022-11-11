Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSMXY stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $30.60. 25,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,265. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

